Zzzzzzz: US Open tennis players take naps before matches, especially late ones

NEW YORK (AP) — Plenty of tennis players at the U.S. Open agree that there are benefits to taking a nap before a match, especially if they are due on court at night. Some catch extra Zs at their hotels. Others opt for the beds in the “Player Quiet Room” down the hall from the locker rooms at Flushing Meadows, where the year’s last Grand Slam tournament is being played this week and next. Some are fine with finding any spot they can stretch out because they appreciate the net gains they believe come from dozing off. Matches can begin anywhere from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. — and, on occasion, even later.

