ABC-7 at 4: The El Paso Symphony Orchestra announced 2024-2025 Season

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— EPSO has cultivated community through classical music for 94 years. The new season kicks off September 14 with a "Latin Night" gala offering performances. EPSO's season begins with dinner, dancing, and La Loteria on "Latin Night" at 6:30 pm on Saturday, September 14, at the El Paso Country Club.

The classical series opens at 7:30 pm September 20-21 at the Plaza Theatre with Vivaldi's masterpiece, The Four Seasons, composed to mirror the spirit of each season through descriptive sonnets and Mahler's thrilling Symphony No. 1. They will also partner with local arts groups and join forces with the El Paso Opera for "Great Italian Areas" at 7:30 pm on October 18-19, 2024, at the Plaza Theatre. The first half of the season concludes with "Christmas in Vienna" at 7:30 pm.

December 6-7 at the Plaza Theatre. This performance will showcase the Choral Union and the talented Candice Reyes. EPSO will continue the Harry Potter film series this fall with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert™ at 7 pm November 9at the Plaza Theatre. The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will accompany the film on the big screen, performing the musical score of Oscar®-winning composer John Williams'Williams.

The second half of the season begins January 24-25, 2025, with "Beethoven – Love in the Age of War," our annual collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica. The program will include Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 and Piano Concerto No. 3, with critically acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt. The February 21-22, 2025, concerts will embrace Romeo & Juliet and the theme of love.

The 94th season will conclude April 25-26, 2025, with "Fabulous Finale – Classical Trio," featuring the music of Dvořák, Rachmaninoff, and Stravinsky.

Visit www.epso.org or buy tickets at https://bit.ly/3TS6p2D