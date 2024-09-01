4 men fatally shot in Albuquerque; 1 person in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four men have been fatally shot in northwest Albuquerque and one person has been taken into custody, authorities said Sunday.

Albuquerque police and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting and reported finding the victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said nearby residents were urged to stay inside and lock their doors before the area was declared secure just before 1 a.m.

Gallegos said one person was taken into custody around 2 a.m. He didn’t release the person’s name or the identities of the four victims.

Homicide detectives were investigating the case, according to Gallegos. The motive for the fatal shootings wasn’t immediately clear.