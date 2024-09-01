Thousands rally in Serbia accusing populist government of cracking down on anti-lithium activists

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in Serbia, accusing the populist government of a crackdown against environmental activists opposed to a European Union-backed lithium mining plan in the Balkan country. The protest outside the headquarters in central Belgrade of the state RTS television come just weeks after tens of thousands gathered at major demonstrations against the opening of a lithium mine in a western region. Environmental organizations behind the rally reported mass detentions of dozens of their activists after the rally. Activists told the crowd on Sunday that some 30-60 people have been detained in the past weeks.

