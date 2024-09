CHICAGO (AP) — Brynn Anderson has worked for The Associated Press for 10 years, mostly in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to spot news, when she’s not spending time with her family – her favorite activity – she’s traveled the world for the AP, covering among other events the Super Bowl, Olympics, Cannes Film Festival and the Democratic National Convention.

