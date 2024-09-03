1 of 5 people shot at New York’s West Indian American Day Parade has died

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the five people who were shot at New York City’s West Indian American Day Parade has died. Police say a 25-year-old man who was among the victims when shots rang out Monday afternoon during the raucous annual event was later pronounced dead. The shooter opened fire along the parade route in Brooklyn. The four surviving victims remained hospitalized Tuesday. They ranged in age from 16 to 69. Police are still seeking the shooter, who officials said was aiming for a specific group of people. The parade had kicked off hours earlier. The celebration features a kaleidoscope of feather-covered costumes, colorful flags and floats.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.