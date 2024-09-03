Hope for recovery emerges for a Ukrainian soldier who suffered a severe brain injury 2 years ago
Associated Press
MODRYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — A devoted father has stayed by the side of his bedridden son for two years. Vitalii Shumei is a Ukrainian soldier who suffered a severe brain injury. His father finds joy in every small victory of his 36-year-old son: a smile, a new word, an unexpected movement. These milestones mark progress that the doctors doubted would ever come. The Associated Press reported on Vitalii Shumei’s story one and a half years ago. It brought the attention of many across the world including Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk. The club offered to pay for the expensive treatment that Shumei badly needed.