Nebraska Supreme Court will hear lawsuit challenging measure to expand abortion rights

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit that could keep voters from deciding whether to expand abortion rights in the state. Court records show the court agreed to expedite a challenge filed by the conservative Thomas More Society. The initiative would enshrine in the state constitution the right to have an abortion until viability or later to protect the health of the pregnant woman. A rival initiative that would make Nebraska’s current 12-week ban on abortion permanent is also slated to appear on the ballot.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.