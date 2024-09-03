Philadelphia woman who was driving a partially automated Mustang Mach-E charged with DUI homicide

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was intoxicated while using a partially automated driving system when she caused a March highway crash in Philadelphia that killed two people. Authorities say Ford Mustang Mach-E driver Dimple Patel turned herself in Tuesday to face homicide and other charges. Investigators say the 23-year-old Patel struck a stationary vehicle on the shoulder of I-95 while using both a hands-free driving feature and cruise control. It’s at least the second crash this year involving a Mach-E striking a stationary vehicle. Patel’s lawyer says Pennsylvania law requires a court to find the driver’s intoxication caused the crash, not a failure of the driving systems.

