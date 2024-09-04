Federal agents seize $33 million worth of cocaine on Puerto Rican island popular with tourists

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents in Puerto Rico have seized $33 million worth of cocaine aboard a boat that was trying to smuggle the drugs into the tiny island of Vieques. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said more than 3,600 pounds were confiscated early Wednesday after unidentified people aboard the boat beached it and fled the area. Vieques is located just east of Puerto Rico and is a popular tourist destination. The seizure comes just days after U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico police seized more than $5 million worth of cocaine aboard a boat near the western coastal town of Rincon.

