In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month star on the mountain will be lit gold

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber announced the Star on the Mountain will shine gold on Wednesday, September 4th, in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The El Paso Chamber says that by lighting the Star in gold, El Paso joins communities across the nation, to honor the bravery of young cancer patients, supporting their families, and advocating for the continued efforts needed in cancer treatment and prevention.

“As the region’s only certified Children’s Oncology Group, El Paso Children’s Hospital is committed to providing the most advanced clinical treatments, allowing children to receive care close to home. Decades ago, many families were forced to leave El Paso for proper pediatric cancer care. Since our opening in 2012, we have reduced the number of children needing to travel outside of El Paso by over 85%. Tonight’s lighting of the Star is to bring awareness and support to childhood cancer across the Borderland,” said Aley Valdespino, El Paso Children’s Hospital Nursing Director of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology.

The lighting is organized in partnership with the El Paso Children’s Hospital. Chaparral Wireless is the official internet provider for the Star on the Mountain.