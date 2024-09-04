US envoy to Taiwan declares ties ‘rock solid’ amid military threats from China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The top U.S. envoy to Taiwan has declared support for the island as “rock-solid, principled, and bipartisan.” Raymond F. Greene says Washington will continue to follow through on its commitments to ensure the island can defend itself against threats from China. His remarks Wednesday come at a time of uncertainty over China’s intentions toward the island it claims as its own territory and amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East that threaten to draw the U.S. in further. However Greene made clear Taiwan was a top priority. He said the U.S. will “continue to maintain the capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion against Taiwan.”

