Before Hunter Biden’s guilty plea, he wanted to enter an Alford plea. What is it?
Associated Press
Hunter Biden’s sudden guilty plea to tax charges was preceded by vigorous objections by prosecutors when his lawyer said he was willing to give up a trial and enter what’s known as an Alford plea. So what is it? It’s named for a 1970 U.S. Supreme Court case involving a man named Henry Alford. It allows someone to maintain their innocence but still plead guilty. Most states have a form of Alford plea. But the U.S. Justice Department says it will agree to it only in rare circumstances. Federal prosecutors said the Hunter Biden case wasn’t one of them.