Paris wants to honor late Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei by naming sports venue after her

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris wants to pay tribute to the late Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue in her honor. The proposal was announced by city mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday and will be discussed by elected city officials in October. Cheptegei died on Thursday at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated after 80% of her body was burned in an attack by her partner. She was 33. Cheptegei competed in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics less than a month ago and finished 44th.

