Utah sheriff’s deputy stalked and killed by her father, prosecutors say

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — Prosecutors in Utah have charged a man they say killed his 25-year-old daughter, a Salt Lake City sheriff’s deputy. They say Hector Ramon Martinez-Ayala then fled the country. Prosecutors say the deputy had recently completed her law enforcement training. Marbella Martinez’s death was discovered Aug. 1. Investigators immediately considered it suspicious. Prosecutors now believe her father killed her after months of surveillance, stalking and other creepy behavior. They say Martinez-Ayala fled the country before his daughter’s body was discovered and used her bank card to withdraw cash. According to court documents, he texted his brother he had committed an “unforgivable sin.”

