Anthony Richardson shows off strong arm but lacks consistency in Colts’ 29-27 loss to Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Anthony Richardson showed everyone Sunday what the Indianapolis Colts learned while drafting him — he possesses one of the NFL’s strongest arms.

The former Florida star also found out how much he needs to improve.

While Richardson threw two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards and powered through Houston’s defense on a late 3-yard TD run in the opening game of his second pro season, it wasn’t enough to stop the Colts’ Week 1 winless streak.

“I want to be better as a player, so I’m always criticizing myself,” Richardson said following the 29-27 loss. “We were highly confident we could come in here and win, especially at home. We’ve got more games ahead of us and we’ve got more chances to come out with a victory.”

The Richardson roller coaster provided plenty of fodder for fans and critics alike.

He looked spectacular on his third throw of the game, a 60-yard laser to Alec Pierce in stride despite slipping on Lucas Oil Stadium’s turf as he wound up. He looked equally impressive on a 54-yard dart to Ashton Dulin in the second half and the 57-yarder to Pierce, which set up his first scoring run of the season and got the Colts within two with 2:14 remaining.

Aside from those three throws, though, he went 6 of 16 with 41 yards and one costly red zone interception. He also missed two additional potential scoring throws to wide-open receivers.

While he ran six times for 56 yards including that determined fourth down scoring run and occasionally slid, he also was sacked twice, sometimes missed his receivers badly and hit his head hard on the turf in the first quarter when Mario Edwards Jr. slammed him to the ground in the first quarter, knocking Richardson’s helmet off.

It’s a play that may rekindle the debate over Richardson doing a better job of protecting himself after missing 13 games and finishing only one of four starts because of various injuries.

Richardson started — and finished this one to match last season’s total — and he wasn’t complaining about the hit.

“I love physical football,” he said. “’That’s part of playing physical. Some people are saying it should be a flag. I don’t know.”

What he does know is that Sunday’s performance wasn’t good enough.

Yes, Richardson, finally, ended Indy’s streak of seven consecutive seasons with a different opening day starter at quarterback, he failed to snap the league’s longest active Week 1 winless drought. It’s now 11 straight going back to 2013.

And if the Colts hope to end a three-year playoff drought, Richrdson needs to be on the field for more than 43 plays and 20 total minutes and 2021 league rushing champion Jonathan Taylor needs to be more involved.

All of it would help the defense stay fresh, something that didn’t happen Sunday, and it’s not just on Richardson to get the job done.

“You can put that on me,” coach Shane Steichen said when asked about Taylor’s workload. “Like I could have called more runs. I think we had 19 passes, I don’t remember how many carries we had, but we’ll look at those things and get that thing cleaned up, learning from tough, close games like this.”

If the Colts do get it fixed, and Richardson steadies his performance, the Texans know how much more difficult their path to defending the AFC South title could be.

“We made plays when we had to, but not good enough, right?” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Got to eliminate the big plays. That’s when you give up big points, that equals points.”

