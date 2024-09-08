France waves farewell to its sporting summer at the Paralympics closing ceremony

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — This time it really is au revoir. A summer sporting bonanza which started under pouring rain on July 26 with a remarkable opening ceremony on the Seine River ended Sunday with the Paralympics closing ceremony at a rain-soaked Stade de France. It lowered the curtain on successful back-to-back events that captivated fans and raised the bar high for others to follow, including Los Angeles in 2028. As the stadium was lit up in the colors of the French flag a trumpet player played the national anthem “La Marseillaise” and Paralympic flagbearers made their way into the stadium. Later on famed French electronic music composer Jean-Michel Jarre closed out the ceremony with a giant open-air dance party.

