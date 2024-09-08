Georgia school shooting highlights fears about classroom cellphone bans

The shooting at a Georgia high school has highlighted concerns raised about a growing effort to ban or restrict cellphones in the classroom. Students at Apalachee High School texted or called their parents last week to let them know what was happening during the shooting that killed four and injured nine others. Those opposed to cellphone restrictions say the shooting highlights potential downsides to efforts to ban or restrict access to cellphones in classrooms. Supporters of such efforts cite concerns about students’ mental health and distractions in the classroom.

