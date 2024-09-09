In diesel-dependent East Timor, renewable energy transition remains slow despite government pledges

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The small Southeast Asian nation of East Timor is at an energy development crossroads. The country has made international and domestic pledges to reduce its carbon footprint through untapped solar and other renewable energy potential. But it faces a looming economic crisis as the gas fields its economy currently depends on near depletion, hampering its ability to pay for the high cost of transitioning its energy sector. National plans to have at least 50% of the country’s energy come from renewables by 2030 have fallen short. East Timor is likely to be highly impacted by climate change, according to the World Bank.

