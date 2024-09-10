EU’s top court dismisses Apple’s final appeal against order to pay Ireland 13 billion in back taxes

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s top court has rejected Apple’s final legal challenge against an order from the bloc’s executive commission to repay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland, bringing an end to the long-running dispute. The European Court of Justice overruled a lower court’s earlier decision in the case, saying it confirms that “Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid which Ireland is required to recover.” The case drew outrage from Apple when it was opened in 2016.

