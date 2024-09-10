Mexico’s ruling party appears likely to get Senate votes needed for contentious court overhaul

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexican senators weigh a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary, it appears Mexico’s ruling party may get the votes it needs in the Senate to jam through the proposal. The overhaul championed by Mexico’s outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has fueled weeks of protests by judicial employees and law students. An opposition party blasted one of its members Tuesday after he took leave for health issues and his substitute — his father — suggested he may not vote with his party. Critics say the plan that would have all judges elected would deal a severe blow to checks and balances in Mexico. A Senate vote was expected Wednesday.

