Oprah Winfrey names Elizabeth Strout’s ‘Tell Me Everything’ as her latest book club pick

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick will be a story of familiar faces — in more ways than one. Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had chosen “Tell Me Everything,” the new novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. It’s the second time Winfrey has cited a book by Strout, whose “Olive, Again” was a 2019 selection. And it’s a return to popular literary territory, Strout’s fictional Crosby, Maine. The author continues the lives of such favorites as the elderly Olive Kitteridge and the renowned scribe Lucy Barton.

