SpaceX launches billionaire to conduct the first private spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire has rocketed back into orbit, aiming to perform the first private spacewalk. Unlike his previous chartered flight, tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman shared the cost with SpaceX this time around. Isaacman, along with a pair of SpaceX engineers and a former Air Force Thunderbirds pilot, launched before dawn Tuesday aboard a SpaceX rocket from Florida. The four aim to reach new heights during their five-day trip, higher than the International Space Station. Isaacman and a SpaceX employee also plan to test their new custom suits with a spacewalk where they’ll always have a hand or foot touching the capsule.

