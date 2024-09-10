Suspect in custody after teen is critically hurt in shooting at Nebraska high school

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teenage boy at a high school in Nebraska’s largest city. Families rushed to Omaha Northwest High School after the shooting was reported Tuesday, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it happened inside or outside the school. Omaha Police said on the social platform X that a suspect has been arrested and that the school is secure after having been locked down. Two nearby Catholic high schools — Marian and Roncalli high schools — were also locked down after the shooting. KETV television station reports that a 15-year-old was critically injured in the shooting and rushed to the hospital.

