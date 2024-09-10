The 2024 Olympics were a success for Paris but a calamity for some of its businesses

PARIS (AP) — Parisian business owners and hotel managers were promised a summer like no other. Millions of tourists would flood the French capital for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, generating billions of euros for Paris and its region alone. With the Games officially over, the time has come to run the numbers. And many in the Paris service industry instead faced one of their worst summers ever. That’s notably because of security restrictions around Olympic venues in the heart of the bustling capital. The government says overall tourist visits were up. But spending was down at many businesses near Olympic venues and traditional tourist sites surrounded by security cordons.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.