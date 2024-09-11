Could America’s divide on marijuana be coming to an end?

The U.S. is divided when it comes to state and federal marijuana policy, but recent political developments could move the country toward greater acceptance of cannabis. Both major presidential candidates have signaled support for a proposed federal policy change that would reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Public approval of marijuana has grown significantly, and so has the number of states where it’s legally sold in stores. Several additional states will decide this fall whether to join 24 states and Washington, D.C., in legalizing the drug for recreation. A total of 38 states allow medical use of marijuana.

