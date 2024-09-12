Chalk the Block announces title sponsor and new logo for 2024 festival 

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs Department announced the title sponsor for their 17th Annual Chalk the Block festival. It happened Thursday, September 12th at 10 a.m. at Cleveland Square Park, 510 N. Santa Fe St.

The festival, Chalk the Block, will take place from Friday, October 11th through Sunday, October 13th, in the Downtown Arts District. It is a family-friendly festival that will include a juried sidewalk chalk art competition, temporary art installations, a live music stage, local art and food vendors, and free activities.