Lawyer says Chinese doping case handled ‘reasonably’ but WADA failed to follow its rules

An investigator gave the World Anti-Doping Agency a pass on its handling of the case involving Chinese swimmers, but not without hammering away at the “unsatisfactory” way in which the agency disregarded key rules designed to safeguard global sports. WADA released the decision from Eric Cottier, the investigator it appointed to analyze its handling of the case involving the 23 Chinese swimmers who remained eligible despite testing positive for performance enhancers. Cottier concluded it was “reasonable” that WADA chose not to appeal the Chinese anti-doping agency’s explanation that the positives came from contamination. But peppered throughout his 56-page analysis of the case was evidence and reminders of how anti-doping protocols were set aside.

