Filipino televangelist pleads not guilty to child abuse and human trafficking charges

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino televangelist who calls himself the “anointed son of God” and once claimed to have stopped an earthquake has pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse and human trafficking. Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and four others appeared in a regional trial court under heavy security Friday and was later arraigned by video in another court handling a separate case of child abuse. Those accused have said the allegations were fabricated by critics and former members of his group. Quiboloy faces similar charges in the United States, where he has been included in the FBI’s most-wanted list.

