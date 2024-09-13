Officials ignored warning signs prior to young girl’s death at the hands of her father, lawsuit says
Associated Press
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old girl who was killed by her father had filed a lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire, alleging it was negligent because it had failed to investigate reports of physical abuse before she was killed. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages. Crystal Sorey says the state’s Division of Children, Youth and Families failed to act on numerous reports about Harmony Montgomery’s welfare after father Adam Montgomery was awarded custody in Feb. 2019. Adam Montgomery was sentenced in May to a minimum of 56 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering his daughter.