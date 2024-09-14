Algerian court certifies Tebboune’s landslide reelection win

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s constitutional court has certified President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s landslide victory in last weekend’s election after re-tabulating vote counts that he and his two opponents had called into question. The North African nation’s constitutional court said Saturday that it had reviewed local voting data to settle questions about irregularities that Tebboune’s opponents had alleged in two appeals on Monday. The court’s decision makes Tebboune the official winner of the Sept. 7 election. His government will next decide when to inaugurate him for a second term. The court’s retabulated figures showed Tebboune with more than 84% of the vote. The retabulated results boosted the vote shares of both of his challengers.

