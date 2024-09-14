The presidential campaign season in Tunisia is officially underway a day after protests

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The presidential campaign season in Tunisia is officially underway a day after protesters took their anger to the streets of their capital. The campaign season began on Saturday. Demonstrators on Friday decried what they say is the deteriorating state of their country. It appeared to be the largest protest since authorities began a monthslong wave of arrests earlier this year. Hundreds of Tunisians marched peacefully and called for an end to what they called a police state. The protests capped off a week in which the North African country’s largest opposition party Ennahda said its senior members had been arrested en masse. It came as President Kais Saied prepares to campaign for reelection on Oct. 6.

