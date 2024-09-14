Ukraine renews calls on the West to approve long-range strikes on Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has made a new call on the West to allow it to strike deeper into Russia after a meeting between U.S. and British leaders on Friday produced no visible shift in their policy on the use of long-range weapons. Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said Saturday, “Russian terror begins at weapons depots, airfields, and military bases inside the Russian Federation,” adding that “permission to strike deep into Russia will speed up the solution.” The renewed appeal came as Kyiv said Russia launched more drone and artillery attacks into Ukraine overnight. The Ukrainian airforce said that 76 Russian drones had been sighted, of which 72 were shot down. Other overnight attacks saw one person killed by Russian artillery fire in the Sumy region.

