Hundreds march in Brazil to support religious freedom as cases of intolerance rise
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Practitioners of various religions have marched down Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach. They gathered Sunday to support religious freedom in Brazil. Over the past six years, cases of intolerance have doubled. Men, women and children from over a dozen faiths participated in the March for the Defense of Religious Freedom. Many were from Afro-Brazilian religions facing attacks from Christian groups. Brazil’s Minister for Human Rights, Macae Evaristo, joined the march. Evaristo emphasized the importance of reducing inequality. Experts noted a surge in intolerance with the rise of neo-Pentecostal churches. Cases of religious intolerance have increased by 140% between 2018 and 2023. Offenders can face up to five years in prison.