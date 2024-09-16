Man arrested after apparent assassination attempt on Trump appears in court to face charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man arrested after an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump is in federal court as the Justice Department prepares to unseal charges. The man has been identified by law enforcement officials as Ryan Wesley Routh. He was to face a federal magistrate Monday morning in West Palm Beach. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, Routh smiled as he spoke with his lawyer and reviewed documents. It was not immediately clear what charges he will face. The episode occurred Sunday afternoon when Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

