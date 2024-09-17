Bangladesh opposition party rallies to demand a new election

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of activists and leaders of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party have rallied in the nation’s capital to demand a democratic transition through an election as an interim government has yet to outline a timeframe for new voting. The supporters gathered in front of BNP headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday where they chanted slogans demanding a new election. The interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has rolled out a number of plans to reform various sectors of the country. But major political parties want the new election sometime soon. Yunus took the helm after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid a mass uprising last month.

