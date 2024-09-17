Harvey Weinstein set to be arraigned on additional sex crimes charges in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned on additional sex crimes charges in New York. His lawyer says he will appear in a Manhattan court Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors said last week that a grand jury had handed up a sealed indictment after hearing evidence of up to three additional allegations, dating as far back as the mid-2000s. The 72-year-old’s lawyer has said it’s not clear whether the new charges involved some or all of the additional allegations heard by the grand jury. The once powerful film producer has been recovering from emergency heart surgery at a Manhattan hospital this month.

