U.S. Attorney and ATF announce initiative against Machinegun Conversion Devices

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza annouced he will be hosting a press conference and a firearm demonstration with Assistant Special Agent in Charge Justin Demaree for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Division.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17th at 3 p.m. at the El Paso Community College Law Enforcement Academy on 10700 Gtwy Blvd E. El Paso, TX 79927. Esparza and Demaree will speak about a joint initiative to address the growing prevalence of machinegun conversion devices in El Paso and across Texas.