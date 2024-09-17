US retail sales ticked up last month in sign of ongoing consumer resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans spent a bit more at retailers last month, providing a small boost to the economy just as the Federal Reserve considers how much to cut its key interest rate. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that retail sales ticked up 0.1% from July to August, after jumping the most in 18 months the previous month. Online retailers, sporting goods stores, and home and garden stores reported higher sales. The data indicate that consumers are still able to spend more despite the cumulative impact of three years of excess inflation and higher interest rates.

