Harris hopes to turn Ukraine war into winning issue in battle with Trump for Polish American votes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing a new initiative to connect with Polish American voters. It’s a key community that’s swung between Democrats and Republicans over the years, and it’s centered in battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Her campaign hopes to capitalize on Donald Trump’s hesitancy to support Ukraine during last week’s debate. Trump is also courting Polish American voters, and is visiting a shrine on Sunday at the same time as Polish President Andrzej Duda. Although Polish Americans are not a particularly large demographic, many of them live in the so-called “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that are critical to victory for either candidate. Harris is visiting all three this week.

