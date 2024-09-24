12 Singaporean military personnel injured when 2 armored vehicles collide in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Twelve Singaporean military personnel have been injured in a collision between two armored vehicles during training in Australia. The Singapore Defense Ministry says the injured personnel were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Rockhampton for injuries that were not serious. They were being treated or were recovering well. The ministry’s statement said the injuries occurred when one Hunter Armored Fighting Vehicle rear-ended another on Tuesday at Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area in Queensland state. The Singapore Armed Forces are conducting Exercise Wallaby, its largest overseas unilateral exercise involving 6,200 personnel.

