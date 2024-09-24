China test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean

TAIPEI (AP) — China has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean. The Defense Ministry said the ICBM launched Wednesday morning carried a dummy warhead and fell into the targeted area. The ministry statement said the launch was part of annual routine training and was not directed against any country. The U.S. and non-governmental organizations have said China has been building up its missile silos, but it’s unclear how many missiles have been added to its arsenal. The U.S. remains China’s main global rival, although Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and others have territorial disputes with Beijing that occasionally threaten to develop into military clashes. China maintains a “no first use” of nuclear weapons policy, even as its desire for regional predominance grows.

