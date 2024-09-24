Iran’s president tells the UN that his country wants to play a ‘constructive role’ in world affairs
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s new president is signaling to world leaders that he wants to open what he’s calling a “constructive” chapter in his country’s international relations. But he’s making clear that everyone else, including the United States, needs to do their part. Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders for the first time Tuesday. He struck a somewhat more measured tone than his predecessors often have in recent years. He says he wants to lay a foundation for Iran’s “entry into a new era.” Like Iranian presidents before him, he had sharp words for Israel.