John Sterling back in New York Yankees’ radio broadcast booth, 5 months after retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — John Sterling returned to the New York Yankees’ radio broadcast booth, five months after announcing his retirement. Sterling had retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season. He was back working with partner Suzyn Waldman on the WFAN broadcast for the start of the team’s final regular-season homestand. Sterling, who turned 86 on July 4, intends to work the rest of the regular season and all postseason Yankees games.

