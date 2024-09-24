Tyreek Hill’s traffic stop can be a reminder of drivers’ constitutional rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The question of one’s responsibility to comply with all instructions given by a law enforcement officer recently came up following a traffic stop involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. All American drivers have constitutional rights when pulled over on the road. Black people are disproportionately targeted for traffic stops and searches. Civil liberties experts say that in the event of a traffic stop, it’s best to cooperate and comply with law enforcement. Motorists have the right to remain silent and the right to say no to a vehicle search. Hill has acknowledged he could have handled the interaction better.

