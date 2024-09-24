US missile system will remain in the Philippines despite China’s alarm

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two Philippine officials say that American and Filipino security officials have agreed to keep a U.S. mid-range missile system in the northern Philippines indefinitely to boost deterrance despite China’s expressions of alarm. The U.S. Army transported the Typhon missile system, a land-based weapon that can fire the Standard Missile-6 and the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, to the northern Philippines as part of combat exercises in April with Philippine troops and to test its deployability aboard an Air Force aircraft. The launcher can fire cruise missiles up to 1,800 kilometers, which places China within its target range, one of the two officials said.

