Biden wants to make active shooter drills in schools less traumatic for students

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday that aims to help schools make active shooter drills less traumatic for students yet still effective. The order also seeks to restrict new technologies that make guns easier to fire and obtain. The order directs Biden’s administration to research how active shooter drills may cause trauma to students and educators in an effort to help schools create drills that maximize their effectiveness and limit “any collateral harms” they might cause. That’s according to Stefanie Feldman, the director of Biden’s office of gun violence prevention.

