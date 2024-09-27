5 people killed in a 4-vehicle chain reaction crash on central Utah highway

PRICE, Utah (AP) — Five people were killed in a four-vehicle chain reaction crash in central Utah. The Utah Highway Patrol says an SUV pulling onto U.S. Highway 6 near Price overshot the acceleration lane and pulled into the path of a semitractor pulling double trailers. The driver of the semi tried to swerve to avoid hitting the SUV, lost control and crossed the median. The semi struck a Nissan SUV in the opposite lanes, pushing it off the road and into a rock embankment. The semi and the Nissan also struck an all-terrain vehicle that was traveling on the shoulder of the highway. The patrol says all four people in the Nissan and the driver of the ATV died.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.