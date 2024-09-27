Northern Illinois says it hasn’t received a formal offer amid Mountain West reports

Northern Illinois said Friday it has not received a “formal offer to consider a change” in its conference, but appreciates the “interest in our strong brand” amid media reports that the school and fellow Mid-American Conference member Toledo are being targeted by the Mountain West.

Five of the Mountain West’s 12 schools have decided to leave for the Pac-12, putting the Group of Five conference in a position where it must add two schools before 2028 to re-qualify for the NCAA’s requirement of having eight full members because Hawaii is only a partial member.

The Mountain West said Thursday that its seven remaining schools have agreed to stay with the conference. They are Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming and Hawaii.

The schools leaving the conference for the Pac-12 in 2026 are Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State.

“Conference realignment is a highly dynamic situation, and NIU appreciates the interest in our strong brand and proven commitment to the success of our student athletes,” Northern Illinois said in its statement. “At this time, we have not received a formal offer to consider a change.”

