Walz has experience on a debate stage pinning down an abortion opponent’s shifting positions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz knows how to lean into abortion rights on the debate stage. He’s done it before. Just ask the Minnesota governor’s Republican opponent in the 2022 campaign, Dr. Scott Jensen. Walz criticized Jensen for his shifting positions when they clashed in the race for governor. Jensen says abortion is a good issue for Walz, and he’ll be smart to bring it up when he debates GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance on CBS on Tuesday. Jensen says Walz is a nimble debater but sometimes prone to word salad. He says Vance needs to press Walz to answer the questions put to him.

